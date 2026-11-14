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Oklahoma Man Accused of Running Over and Killing His Mother With Her Own Car After Refusing to Return It
13 days ago
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody by police after allegedly hitting his mother with her own car when she came to retrieve it from him. The Tulsa Police Department arrested John Tiffin on Wednesday, November 11, and charged him with obstructing an officer, reckless driving, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree murder, according to court records viewed by the National Enquirer.
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