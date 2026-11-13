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Byrd Ensemble Brings Hushed New Silent Night Arrangements to Two Seattle Shows
By Emily Tran,11 days ago
Seattle’s Byrd Ensemble is swapping out jingle bells for hushed harmonies this month, presenting two performances built around a brand-new recording and a pair of world-premiere arrangements of “Silent Night.” The choir performs the program, also titled Silent Night, on November 28 and November 29, pairing centuries-old carols with new settings of the same familiar texts.