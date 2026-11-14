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Manchester United monitor Nico Paz as winter window talk intensifies
By Get More Sports,13 days ago
Manchester United are monitoring Como midfielder Nico Paz ahead of a potential move next summer, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old had been on United’s radar before scoring twice and providing an assist against them in the UEFA Champions League last month, and Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival as manager could aid any pursuit. The Sun also reports Real Madrid retain an €80 million option to re-sign Paz in 2027.