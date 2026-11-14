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Houghton Hockey Routs Jeffers; Tech Hockey falls – Saturday Sports Wrap
By Todd Overbeek,13 days ago
Click on the highlighted scores for more game details. Houghton opened its high school hockey campaign with a 9-1 victory over Jeffers last evening. The game ended by mercy rule early in the third period. Brody Donnelly and Ian Hembroff each scored twice for the Gremlins. Branden Kari had a goal and three assists. Max Nordstrom scored the Jets’ only goal. Gavin Ross got the win in net, as the defending state champs outshot Jeffers 29-9.