undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michigan Democrats promised lower costs. Here are 7 ideas, but it won’t be easy
By Bridge Michigan,13 days ago
This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization. Visit the newsroom online at bridgemi.com. Michigan Democrats won big elections by focusing on lowering costs of living, making necessities more affordable. Experts, advocates say state leaders have options to improve residents’ economic circumstances, though some...