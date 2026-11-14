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French-speaking nations hold a summit in Cambodia as a conflict in Africa threatens a rift
By GRANT PECKLORIAN BELANGER - Associated Press,13 days ago
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Emmanuel Macron is set to attend Sunday a biennial meeting of French-speaking territories in Cambodia, where the French president contending with public unrest at home will face international political challenges as a conflict in Africa hangs over the proceedings. Macron and first lady Brigitte...