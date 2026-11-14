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SOL Football District Wrap (11-13-26)
By editor,12 days ago
CB West & CR South were winners in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the District 1 6A Tournament. CR South/NP photos courtesy of Dave Oakill & Brad Jenkins; Plymouth Whitemarsh/Spring-Ford photos courtesy of Michael Rice. Check back for galleries of both games. CB West/CB East photos courtesy of Liam Perlmutter. CLICK HERE to go directly to Suburban One Sports’ FOOTBALL GALLERIES.
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