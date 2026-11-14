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Students raise concerns over finalist for UW-Madison's next chancellor
By Becky Jacobs,13 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Morning Update to receive news in your inbox each morning. As Radenka Maric pitched why she should become the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she reflected on a former campus leader whom she called a mentor: the late Rebecca Blank.