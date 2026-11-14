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Former Referee Claims Current Premier League Manager is Worst to Deal With
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,13 days ago
Former Premier League referee Graham Scott has revealed which manager he found most difficult to deal with, and supporters have not taken his verdict well. Scott officiated in the English top flight for ten years, overseeing 105 matches before calling time on his career at the top level at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Generally revered as one of the more consistent referees the Premier League has had to offer in recent times, the Oxford-born official surprisingly never made the step to take charge of games in European competitions.