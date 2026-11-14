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Lauren Boebert’s loss caps a grim year for MAGA women
By Amanda Marcotte,13 days ago
In the recent midterm election, the Democratic triumphs are so numerous that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with them all. Still, the party’s faithful have taken special delight in the defeat of Rep. Lauren Boebert, who lost what was supposed to be a ruby-red district in Colorado to her Democratic challenger, retired Rear Adm. Eileen Laubacher. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton even got a little saucy, posting “Bye, Felicia” on social media, a reference to a famous line dismissing an annoying character in the 1995 movie “Friday.”