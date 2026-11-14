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Here’s what’s wrong with everything Trump has said about the Nvidia scandal
By Michael Feinberg,13 days ago
The simple way to sum up Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks about the Nvidia scandal on Friday is that he threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus. “The real story here should be: Did Nvidia know their client, and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies?” Bessent said on CNBC. “I think it’s important that anyone at the company there be held accountable for that.”