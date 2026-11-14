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Attorney general-elect Ahern sets bridge lawsuit, reproductive rights unit as priorities
By BRIAN CRANDALL, NBC 10 NEWS,13 days ago
Which companies will Ahern hold accountable for Washington Bridge neglect?. What is Ahern's stance on Flock license plate reader cameras?. Why will Ahern establish a reproductive rights unit despite existing laws?. Rhode Island's next attorney general says she'd look forward to working on a policy for use of license plate...