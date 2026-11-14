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Longtime Austin meat market expands offerings in bigger new location
By Brianna Caleri,11 days ago
An independent Austin butcher shop that first opened in 1892 has moved into a new space in South Austin. Longhorn Meat Market is now located at 9001 Brodie Ln., Ste. A-1., where it opened Friday, November 13. For now, it's in a soft opening phase, which means the team may still be finding their rhythm or adding and tweaking operations. A grand opening party this winter will celebrate the full opening.