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City of Palm Coast Highlights Updated Features for Finance Transparency Dashboard
By Krys DeWind,8 days ago
Written By: Patrick Appolonia, Communications and Marketing. The City of Palm Coast continues to make government financial information more accessible to the public through its Finance Transparency Dashboard, an online resource designed to provide residents, visitors, and businesses with easy access to timely and accurate city-generated financial data. Originally launched...