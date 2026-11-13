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Discover Trip to Gaylord Palms Offers a Festive Day of Holiday Fun
By Krys DeWind,10 days ago
Written By: Terrence Muir, Communications and Marketing. Bring your friends or meet new ones on an all-day holiday adventure with the City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Department’s Discover Trips program. The next trip will take participants to Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee for a day filled with holiday entertainment, dazzling displays, shopping, and seasonal activities.