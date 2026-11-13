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DCU swimmers compete in Division 2 State Swim Meet
By Tim Kowols,4 days ago
The Door County United swim team will compete on final time on Friday when they compete in the WIAA Division 2 State Swim Meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Hazel Monfils qualified as an individual, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at last weekend's Ashwaubenon Sectional. With a time of 1:10.08, Monfils will race in lane eight in the event's second heat. The 200-yard medley relay did not win their sectional race, but they did post one of the fastest times in the state to qualify. With a time of 2:00.43, they will swim in lane eight in the event's first heat.