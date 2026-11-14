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North Iowa Outdoors: Essential Fall Tree Care Tips
By AJ Taylor,13 days ago
Seasonal fall temperatures and lack of snow make it perfect conditions to work in your yard or timber areas. Late fall to winter is a great time to prune trees. Insect and pathogens are in dormant stages with colder weather. When trees start to grow next spring, they will start to produce wound tissue to cover the cuts, reducing the chance of insect and disease problems. Leaves are gone off the trees making structural pruning much easier. Without the leaves on it is easier to see co-dominate leaders, crossing or rubbing branches, and branches with poor branch angles. Branches on trees in your yard should be removed before they are much thicker than your thumb. Try not to remove more than a quarter of the crown.
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