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Microsoft’s longest outage in years is finally over. Here’s what went wrong
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,13 days ago
Microsoft says it has finally restored its Microsoft 365 services after an outage that affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other apps for more than a day. The company posted on X on Saturday, November 14, to confirm that services had been restored for the remaining affected customers and regions. The outage lasted well over 24 hours and affected businesses and government agencies around the world.