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Basse Shines in Pensacola Again As Mayhem Ground Ice Flyers
By Colby Smith,12 days ago
(PENSACOLA, Fla.) –The Mayhem traveled into Pensacola and skated away 4-3 winners to open the two-game series in Florida. Pensacola came out flying immediately in the opening period as they registered ten of the game’s first twelve shots on goal. It was however the Mayhem who cashed in first at the 15:29 mark of the period. Phillippe Caron held the puck behind goalkeeper Dom Basse’s net, and on the goal line stretched a pass out just before center ice on the right-wing side to Mason Hoehn. Hoehn buzzed into the offensive zone and threw a pass to Artem Pugachev on the left-wing boards. Pugachev sent the puck back to Hoehn beyond the ring and he threw a top-shelf wrister that snuck by Pensacola goalie Rico DiMatteo.