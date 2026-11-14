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Tigers Post 8-3 Win over Southeastern Louisiana in Fall Baseball Exhibition
By Bill Franques,12 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. --- LSU outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 8-3, in a 12-inning baseball exhibition game Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers capitalized on three SLU errors in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, and LSU extended the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth when shortstop Steven Milam delivered an two-run single.