undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rent-to-own finance company to pay WA consumers $645K in multistate settlement
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,12 days ago
Rent-to-own finance company Acima Digital LLC will pay Washington consumers $645,000 in restitution and forgive $1.7 million in consumer debt to resolve allegations the company misled shoppers into unfair and deceptive rent-to-own agreements that left them on the hook for much more than the original price of the goods. About...
1