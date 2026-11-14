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Novo Submits Etavopivat, an Investigational Once-Daily Therapy for Adolescents and Adults Living with Sickle Cell Disease, to The FDA and EMA For Approval
By checkorphan,13 days ago
PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark — Novo Nordisk today announced the submissions of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for etavopivat, an investigational, once-daily, orally available, selective activator of pyruvate kinase red blood cell isozyme (PKR), for the treatment of adolescents and adults (aged 12 years and older) living with sickle cell disease (SCD). If approved, etavopivat could offer a new approach to treating SCD as a disease-modifying therapy.