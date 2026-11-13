undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Diane K. Martineau, 87, Angelica
By Wellsvillesun,11 days ago
Diane K. MARTINEAU, 87, of Angelica, NY, died Friday, November 13, 2026, in the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, Wellsville. Born March 27, 1939, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Raymond E. and Dorothy M. Chaffee Rogers. On April 25, 1960, she married James P. Martineau, who predeceased her in 1969. She was employed as a medical secretary by Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I. for many years, retiring to New York in 2012.