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Clearwater Cyberfest26 Lines Up a Record Bid as Truck Production Fades
By Elizabeth Johanson,10 days ago
CYBERFEST26 is gathering Tesla owners in Clearwater this weekend for a third annual Cybertruck festival, with more than 100 trucks advertised for a Sunday light-show attempt. The trucks are supposed to take on an 86-Cybertruck mark set last month in Texas. Whether that formation actually happens, and whether anyone official calls it a record, is still a plan, not a result.