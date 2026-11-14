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Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cosentyx® in Adolescents aged 12+ with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)
By checkorphan,12 days ago
Basel, November 13, 2026 – Novartis today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization of Cosentyx® (secukinumab) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who have had an inadequate response to conventional systemic HS therapy.6 If approved by the European Commission (EC), Cosentyx would become the only interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor approved for adolescent HS in Europe and the first innovative biologic treatment option for this population in nearly a decade, addressing a significant unmet need where treatment options remain limited.1,2,7,8.