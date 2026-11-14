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Indianola’s Annual Home for the Holidays Scheduled for Saturday, November 21st
By jackmcgonigal,13 days ago
Indianola’s annual “Home for the Holidays” is scheduled for a week from today. The annual celebration is highlighted by the lightning of the Christmas tree in front of the Warren County Courthouse on the Indianola downtown square. Other festivities include many local businesses providing shopping and unique specials, food/vendors, a girl scout dessert auction right here at our KNIA studios, horse-drawn carriages, caricature drawings and all rounded off by the annual parade. The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is also going to be in attendance.