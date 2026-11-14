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Marion County 4-H to Host Find Out Night December 12th
By Clayton Sampson,13 days ago
Marion County 4-H and Clover Kids will host a Find Out Night on Saturday, December 12th, giving local youth and families an opportunity to learn more about the 4-H program. The event will take place at the Marion County Extension Office, located at 210 North Iowa Street in Knoxville, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The evening is open to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local 4-H clubs, explore different project areas, and learn how 4-H helps develop leadership, responsibility, and life skills.