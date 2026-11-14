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City of Knoxville Continues to See Rapid Housing Growth with 500 New Units in Last Four Years
By Clayton Sampson,13 days ago
The City of Knoxville continues to see rapid growth in housing as they have added approximately 500 new units in the last four years. The City has had a continued priority to add more housing to the community after a housing study identified a substantial lack of units in the community. In just the last four years the City has added approximately 500 units including two different Kading Properties developments, a senior living complex and apartment building in block A of the Veterans District, and 34 new single-family homes in the Veterans District. Knoxville Economic Development Director Christopher Watkins says it is exciting to see all of the progress and growth happening.