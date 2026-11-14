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Indianola School Board Approves Moving of Final Parking Lot to Ending of Phase 1B of Construction Project
By jackmcgonigal,13 days ago
The Indianola School Board approved a change in the order of tasks for the major Indianola construction project currently ongoing. The final parking lot project will now be completed at the end of phase 1B. Indianola Superintendent Tara Paul says this will allow access to the parking lot sooner than originally expected.