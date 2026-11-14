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Pleasantville to Celebrate 5th Annual Christmas on the Square November 28th
By Clayton Sampson,13 days ago
The Pleasantville community will kick off the holiday season with the fifth annual Christmas on the Square celebration on Saturday, November 28th. The event will run from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and feature a variety of free holiday activities for the entire family. Festivities will include live reindeer, carriage rides, visits with Santa, cookie decorating, laser tag at Memorial Hall, and hot chocolate from Smokey Row. Additional attractions include the Festival of Trees at the library, living windows at Pleasantville Youth Initiative, holiday pop-up shopping, and wine tasting at Realty One.