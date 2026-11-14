undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indianola Theatre Department Participates in 2026 Iowa Thespian Festival
By jackmcgonigal,13 days ago
The Indianola Theatre Department was selected to participate in the 2026 Iowa Thespian Festival on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-day event featured performances from high school theatre departments across the state of Iowa, performance seminars and a hall of fame presentation. The Indianola Theatre Department showcased their fall production, “A Spare Me” on the mainstage yesterday morning.