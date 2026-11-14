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US Supreme Court to review President Trump’s restrictions on asylum seekers at southern border
By Xitai Wang,13 days ago
The US Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the legality of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum seekers at the southern border, taking up questions about the president’s authority to block certain migrants from applying for protection and the scope of relief federal courts may grant in challenges to the policy.
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