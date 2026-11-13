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US Shuts Down All Flights, Stock Market Faces Major Risk
By Mohammad Shahid,11 days ago
US grounds all flight departures after a nationwide FAA communications failure. Earlier air traffic disruptions in Chicago preceded the nationwide shutdown. Airline stocks face fresh selling pressure as flight cancellations threaten higher costs. The United States has ordered a nationwide halt to flight departures after a major air traffic control...