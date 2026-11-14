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LSU baseball’s offense is struggling, but Jay Johnson isn’t concerned: Southeastern La. scrimmage takeaways
By KOKI RILEY,13 days ago
LSU baseball played its final fall scrimmage on Friday, taking down Southeastern Louisiana 8-3 at Alex Box Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the scrimmage. LSU coach Jay Johnson hasn’t been satisfied with LSU’s offense. He believes most of the hitters’ timing, approach and pitch selection in the box has been off throughout the fall.