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Merry-N County Christmas to Start Friday
By Clayton Sampson,13 days ago
The seventh annual Merry-N County Christmas drive-through lighted display will start on Friday. The event put on by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm through December 20th at Marion County Park. The drive-through event is a free will admission and there is a large number of hand made displays that showcase many different community businesses and organizations. Santa Claus is also at the event with a mailbox to the North Pole.