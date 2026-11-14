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Movie Review: Rockwell and Malkovich, from Easter Island with (CIA) Love — “Wild Horse Nine”
12 days ago
An artist is someone who hammers the same nail, over and over again, so the old adage goes. So playwright turned writer-director Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” is essentially his “In Bruges” on Rapa Nui, aka Easter Island. Two hard men, killers, “vacation” in the middle of a job on the island with “The Heads,” the mysterious statues that made this little Pacific paradise formed on the top of extinct volcanos.