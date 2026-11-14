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Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to Biola
12 days ago
IRVINE, Calif. – California State University San Bernardino women’s basketball opened its 2026-27 season Friday afternoon with a 74-49 loss to Biola at CU Arena in the CCAA/PacWest Challenge. With the loss, the Yotes start off the season 0-1. Senior Jaushlynn Ruffin scored the Coyotes’ first basket of the season, but Biola got off to a strong start, taking a 30-11 lead after the opening quarter. San Bernardino held the Eagles to just six points in the second quarter, forcing seven turnovers. Junior guard Christy Reynoso knocked down two three-pointers as CSUSB entered halftime trailing 36-18. Ruffin opened the second…