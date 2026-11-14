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CUI Takes Down CSUF In Fourth Period
By Via Concordia University Irvine Athletics,,13 days ago
FULLERTON, Calif. - Four different Golden Eagles net hat tricks on Friday night to lift Concordia to a 15-13 victory over D1 opponent Cal State Fullerton. Nicolas Fuchs , Joao Goncalves , Dimitrios Koritsas and Hugo Wouters each scored three times to help secure the win. Goncalves added four assists and Koritsas also had two helpers. Dante Soldati Ianora scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining in the fourth period. Fuchs added an insurance goal with 32 seconds left on the clock to give CUI enough breathing room at the end. Derek...