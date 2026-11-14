undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA ground stop lifted, but several flights out of Mobile Regional Airport canceled Saturday
By Stephen Alexander,13 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Regional Airport says on its Facebook page the FAA ground stop has been lifted, but it’s website shows several departures have been canceled. The FAA ground stop has been lifted, and flight operations are resuming. Travelers flying through Mobile Regional Airport (MOB) are encouraged...
2