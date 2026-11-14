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Daniel Radcliffe Officially Admits He May Never Watch HBO's 'Harry Potter' Reboot
By Chris McPherson,13 days ago
For an entire generation, Daniel Radcliffe is Harry Potter. The British star spent a decade bringing J.K. Rowling's famous wizard to life across eight movies, growing up alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the franchise became a global phenomenon. Now, 25 years after the first movie arrived in theaters, HBO is preparing to introduce an entirely new trio of Hogwarts students. But while millions of fans are counting down to the reboot's Christmas premiere, the original Boy Who Lived might not be joining them.