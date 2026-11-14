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Hydra has officially been voted the best European island – here’s why it should be on your 2027 bucket list
By Alessia Armenise,13 days ago
Island life is as fabulous as it sounds, with a mild year-round climate, infinite coves to explore and a laid-back atmosphere. And in Europe, there are endless options to hop between. Arguably, Italy and Spain have the most beautiful array of islands on the continent, but Portugal, France and Croatia also boast some gorgeous spots worth a visit.