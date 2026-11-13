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Beyond the Trails: Discovering the Heart of Fair Hill Nature Center – Erica Berge speaks with Laura Hannan
10 days ago
In this November 12, 2026 Cecil TV interview, Erica Berge welcomes Laura Hannan of the Fair Hill Nature Center to discuss the organization’s mission of connecting children and families with nature. Founded in 1990, the nonprofit provides environmental education to approximately 7,500 students annually while offering guided hikes, summer camps, wildlife encounters, and community programs. Hannan discusses the importance of outdoor experiences for physical and mental well-being, the center’s revitalization, and its commitment to preserving Fair Hill’s natural and historical heritage. The conversation also highlights upcoming events, including a juried art show featuring 30 local artists and a free Winter Solstice Festival on December 19. Throughout the interview, Hannan emphasizes the center’s goal of inspiring future generations to appreciate and protect the natural world.
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