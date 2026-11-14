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ANA unveils Winners of the 2026 Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing Excellence Awards
12 days ago
The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) announced the winners of the 2026 Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing Excellence Awards, honoring brands that are embracing the full spectrum of consumer identities and embedding inclusive practices to drive measurable impact—achieving both market expansion and brand loyalty. The awards span 23 categories such as Marketing Team of the Year, Music and Brands, Content Marketing, African American, People with Disabilities and Neurodivergent Communities, Hispanic, and includes a Best in Show. The awards were presented last night at an evening gala event during the ANA Multicultural & Inclusive Marketing Conference in Los Angeles, CA.