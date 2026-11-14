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Classic 4X Strategy Title OGame Expands Onto PC and Mobile
By L Grady Finster,12 days ago
Developers Gameforge launched the Project Orion content update for OGame this week, transforming the popular 24-year-old 4X strategy game from its browser roots into a full-on cross-platform title. The expansion marks a major shift for the classic space strategy game allowing player to 4X on the go and share accounts between PC and mobile devices. Gameforge promises new PvP objectives as well as the new Interstellar Anomaly Scanner building that unlocks the game’s first-ever non-player character wave battles. The Project Orion update also introduces group coordination features that let up to five commanders expand and exterminate together. We are always down for a mobile strategy title with complex underpinning so definitely look for an upcoming Hardcore Droid review.