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France's school principals say threats and violence have become unbearable
By Vedika BAHL,12 days ago
Headteachers gathered across France this Friday, to demonstrate their frustration after nearly two months of student protests that have blockaded high schools. Many of the teachers support the students, but say they feel exhausted and isolated as the violence has surged. They are calling the government to protect them. Story by Vedika Bahl.