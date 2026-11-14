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Valley showers and mountain snow showers today. Some accumulation is likely, but impacts won’t be significant.
By Dave Busch,12 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Additional mountain snow is likely today as a compact system moves into our region from Canada. The valleys will have mainly showers and the mountains will have snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. This activity will taper to mountain flurries overnight. For Sunday, only scattered valley sprinkles and mountain flurries are expected with minimal accumulation. Total accumulation for this event will be little to nothing in the valleys, and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, though isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches can’t be ruled out at the summits. Most of this will occur today. Some higher-elevation roads may become slippery, but impacts will be minor.