undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Golden Eagles Capture 2026 Golden Valley Conference Championship
9 days ago
The Feather River College women’s soccer program is once again at the top of the Golden Valley Conference. The Golden Eagles secured the 2026 Golden Valley Conference championship with a commanding 5–0 road victory over Shasta College on November 10. The title is Feather River’s first conference championship in 12 years and marks a significant achievement for a team that completed GVC play with an unbeaten 5-0-1 record.