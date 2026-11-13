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Google’s AI glasses raise questions about enforcing biometric privacy protections
By Anthony Kimery,9 days ago
Google is entering the AI glasses market with privacy protections designed to address controversies surrounding Meta’s smart eyewear. But its developer documentation leaves unanswered whether the operating system technically enforces its prohibition on facial recognition or relies on policing applications after they gain camera access. The question is whether the operating system enforces its prohibition on facial recognition or relies on policing applications after they gain access to the glasses’ cameras.