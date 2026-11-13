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Shufti patents split-inference age assurance with on-device biometrics
By Joel R. McConvey,10 days ago
Shufti has launched its on-device age verification tool. A release from the UK provider says the product combines on-device facial age estimation (FAE), encrypted age tokens and flexible verification methods, helping businesses confirm a user’s age eligibility without transmitting users’ facial images to a verification server. Shufti has...