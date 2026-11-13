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Toppan, BitGo test vLEI identity checks for secure digital asset transfers
By Chris Burt,10 days ago
Toppan Inc. says a recent proof-of-concept shows how private keys for corporate identity verification can be managed in a decentralized system for stronger transaction security and resiliency. Toppan integrated its vLEI-Gateway to verify the identity and authority of organizations and their representatives when authorizing transactions or adding destinations to digital asset transfer whitelists.